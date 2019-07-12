NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on TrovaGene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25. NetApp has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.