New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,147,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 30th total of 3,610,100 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NEWR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.97 and a beta of 0.82. New Relic has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.19 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,785,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,950 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

