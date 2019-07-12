Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) VP Sells $28,972.50 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $28,972.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.97. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,105,000 after buying an additional 6,653,939 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,900,000 after buying an additional 1,107,490 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 299,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,581,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,969,000 after buying an additional 564,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

