NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $15.22. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 6,990 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,038,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

