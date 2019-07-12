Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

NYSE:NUS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,981. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $56,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

