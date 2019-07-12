NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.15.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,636. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $274.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $626,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

