NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.75. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $626,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NuVasive by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

