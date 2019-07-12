OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OFS Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,032. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

