Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994,829 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 632,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,366. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

