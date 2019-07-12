Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 994,829 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 632,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
Omeros stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,366. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
