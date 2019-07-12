One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Releases Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON OMIP remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,628. One Media IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

About One Media IP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

