One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $14.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $56.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $57.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 52,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,928. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

