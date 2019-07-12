Oppenheimer Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $400.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.30.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $380.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.60. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $380.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

