Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $30.86 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $31.07.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

