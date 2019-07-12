Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 8,007.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 608,730 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.