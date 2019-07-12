Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $30,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.