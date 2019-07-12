Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $679.00. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 18,687 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 722.60. The firm has a market cap of $529.70 million and a P/E ratio of 63.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,289.76 ($29,125.52). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of £2,675.74 ($3,496.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,449 shares of company stock worth $3,031,022 over the last 90 days.

About Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

