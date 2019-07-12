Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "average" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,105. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Par Pacific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 76,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

