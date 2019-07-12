PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 30th total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of PCSB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

PCSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 207.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,230,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 129,909 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 45.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.