Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.31

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $27.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 18,679 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup cut OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,226,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 2,004,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,257,345 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,622,000 after buying an additional 699,721 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.