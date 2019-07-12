Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FORT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 333 ($4.35).

FORT stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.19.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 96,252 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £277,205.76 ($362,218.42).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

