Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SXS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,628 ($34.34) on Monday. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,675.34.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

