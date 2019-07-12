Peercoin (PPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,800.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00002920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand and HitBTC. Peercoin has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $122,800.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,748.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.03009606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.01085384 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009105 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,492,542 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, WEX, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

