Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Lowered to GBX 760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie raised shares of AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 807.44 ($10.55).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 740.74 ($9.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.22 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.84. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

