Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $34.32.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $41,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,872.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.