Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 30th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.07% of Perion Network worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 139,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

