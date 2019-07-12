Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perion Network stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Perion Network worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

