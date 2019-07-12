Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 505,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 564,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

