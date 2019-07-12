Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

