Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

COF stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.