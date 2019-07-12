Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.15

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $8,012.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00267864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.01408175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00026761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 107,381,728 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

