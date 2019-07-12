PlatonCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $996,465.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $996,465.00 and $92,602.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00272574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01408319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,432,798 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

