Power Ledger Hits Market Cap of $35.98 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Upbit, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $35.98 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00266968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.01407331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00130196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,712,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, ABCC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, TDAX, Bitbns and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

