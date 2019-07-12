Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

