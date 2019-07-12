ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.28

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and traded as low as $72.53. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.67% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

