ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.15, approximately 88 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 9.15% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

