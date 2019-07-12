Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 30th total of 1,375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTO. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

PRTO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 704,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,853. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.30% of Proteon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

