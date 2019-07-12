Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC increased its position in State Street by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after buying an additional 4,816,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,096,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in State Street by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,200,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,219,000 after buying an additional 1,400,990 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in State Street by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,693,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,141,000 after buying an additional 1,229,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

