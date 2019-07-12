RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 30th total of 1,593,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $811,454 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 1,062,592 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in RadNet by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,197,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 866,818 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in RadNet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 897,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 347,100 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,401. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.