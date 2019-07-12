Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Radware alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radware by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Radware by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.