Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,211.11 ($94.23).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON RB opened at GBX 6,579 ($85.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,380.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 146 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, with a total value of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.