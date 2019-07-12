Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Relex has a market capitalization of $510,794.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relex has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00269553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.01401891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00026305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00130257 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,866,647,062 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.