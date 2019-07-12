Repme (RPM) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded up 55.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Repme has a market cap of $198,669.00 and $5,498.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Repme has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Repme token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.01403165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00027391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme launched on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp. The official website for Repme is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

