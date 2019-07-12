Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives €109.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €109.07 ($126.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €103.00 ($119.77). 142,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a fifty-two week high of €110.85 ($128.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.88.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

