Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Rimini Street news, President Sebastian Grady sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $71,810.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,825. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,573. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

