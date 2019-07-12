Ripio Credit Network Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $925,584.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Bancor Network, Binance, OKEx, C2CX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

