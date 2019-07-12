Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 644.14. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 814 ($10.64). The firm has a market cap of $403.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In other news, insider Steven Cooper bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,725 ($3,560.70). Also, insider Tanith Dodge bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £39,480 ($51,587.61).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

