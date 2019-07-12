Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$17.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MDC Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.20.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

