Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.95

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and traded as low as $104.45. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 660,997 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.77) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.27 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$94,377.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.79, for a total transaction of C$865,314.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$615,402.31. Insiders sold a total of 45,657 shares of company stock worth $4,805,475 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

