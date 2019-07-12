SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 30th total of 629,100 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $135,148.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,101.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SAExploration alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAExploration stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 14.55% of SAExploration worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SAEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. 100,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,297. SAExploration has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.39 million for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 367.18%.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.