Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €128.80 ($149.77).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €128.55 ($149.48) on Monday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €125.54.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.